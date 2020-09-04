Odeon Capital Group Upgrades Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Buy

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WFC. Compass Point dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

WFC stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,262,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,923,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 291.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,846,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after buying an additional 1,374,601 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 336.0% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 585,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 451,138 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

