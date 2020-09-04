Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Update

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 30th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Obalon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.43% and a negative net margin of 694.12%.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

