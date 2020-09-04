O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%.

OIIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,237. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.00 and a beta of 1.05. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

