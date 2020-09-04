Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $319,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

