Nuveen NY Municipal Value Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

