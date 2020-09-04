Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

