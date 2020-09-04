NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,221,888.00 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 88,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total value of C$1,221,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,242.24.

TSE:NG opened at C$13.76 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 62.66 and a quick ratio of 62.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.78.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

