Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $20.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

KMMPF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.