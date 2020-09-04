Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.63. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.