Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

