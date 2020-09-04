Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.59.
Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
