NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.
NMIH opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.95. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NMI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NMI by 104.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 43,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
