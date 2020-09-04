NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

NMIH opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.95. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NMI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NMI by 104.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 43,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

