Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,900,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,302,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

