NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,686 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of NiSource worth $43,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NiSource by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.42 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.