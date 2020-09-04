Nima Kelly Sells 576 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80.

On Monday, June 22nd, Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $53,151.10.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,955,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 959,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 424,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Godaddy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 4,103.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

