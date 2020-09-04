News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of News by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 927,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 124,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after buying an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

NWSA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.54.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

