Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,373 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Newell Brands worth $40,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

