New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 30th total of 977,400 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NFE stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

In other news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 618,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,998,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

