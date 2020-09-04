New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBEV. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of New Age Beverages stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 123.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.