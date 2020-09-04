Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Neogen were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,547,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Neogen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,864,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neogen by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

