NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

NCC traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 186.40 ($2.44). The stock had a trading volume of 927,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

