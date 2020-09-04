Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Short Interest Update

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 674,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Navistar International by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NAV opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

