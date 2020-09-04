Naviaddress 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,335.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $54,366.48 and approximately $10,335.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.45 or 0.05767169 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

