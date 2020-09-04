NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NWG stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

