National Grid’s (NG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 852.80 ($11.14). 4,279,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 888.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 924.58. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.99%.

In other news, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £329,083.12 ($430,005.38). Also, insider Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,821 shares of company stock worth $13,939,157.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.