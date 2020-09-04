National Bank Financial Lowers Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$3.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ATB Capital raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.19.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.96. The company has a market cap of $413.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.99.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tervita will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

