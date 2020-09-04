National Bank Financial Analysts Give Sherritt International (TSE:S) a C$0.30 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 price objective on Sherritt International (TSE:S) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.