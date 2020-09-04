MVL (MVL) Hits Market Cap of $5.60 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, IDEX, UEX and CoinBene. During the last week, MVL has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $95,930.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.52 or 0.05725351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00035248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003449 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,319 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, UEX and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.