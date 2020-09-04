MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.65% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $66,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 422,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

NYSE MSM opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

