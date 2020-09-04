Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. 849,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

