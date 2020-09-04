MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of MPAC stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 281 ($3.67). 307,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. MPAC Group has a one year low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 377 ($4.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.46.

Get MPAC Group alerts:

MPAC Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for MPAC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPAC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.