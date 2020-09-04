MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of MPAC stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 281 ($3.67). 307,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. MPAC Group has a one year low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 377 ($4.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.46.
MPAC Group Company Profile
