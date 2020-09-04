Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 359.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

