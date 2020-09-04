Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research cut PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

