MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of MONDY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. MONDI PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

