Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.72 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Momo updated its Q3 2020

MOMO stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Momo has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

