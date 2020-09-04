Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Coverage Initiated at 86 Research

Investment analysts at 86 Research started coverage on shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. 86 Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Momo has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Momo by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

