Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Mohawk Industries worth $67,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

