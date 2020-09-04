Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BCS cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 13.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 190.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

