Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

NASDAQ MSON opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Misonix has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $227.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

