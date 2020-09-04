Micro Focus International’s (MFGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFGP. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 41,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Creative Planning bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.