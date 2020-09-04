Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Michaels have increased and outpaced the industry year to date. The company is benefiting from its initiatives to reopen stores across all regions. Its newly-launched delivery options, includes curbside pick-up, same day delivery, expanded ship-from-store and BOPIS capabilities, as well as in-app purchases are driving e-commerce sales. Apart from solid e-commerce efforts, the company is on track with the core ’maker’ strategy, which bode well for long-term profitability. However, the company posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results owing to temporary store closures in March due to COVID-19. The decline in bottom line can be mainly attributed to lower sales and margins, somewhat offset by a fall in SG&A expenses. Weak margin trends and rising costs remain concerns. The company expects pandemic-led impacts to persist.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of MIK opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

