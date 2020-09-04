Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Loop Capital

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIK. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $9.70 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,533,000 after buying an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 355,747 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

