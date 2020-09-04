MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFV stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

