MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.