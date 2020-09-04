MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 3,699.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 270,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,435,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 383,772 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 195,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 15,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. Analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

