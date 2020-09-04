MetaMorph (METM) Reaches Market Cap of $823,555.51

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 181.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $823,555.51 and approximately $56,763.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.52 or 0.05725351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00035248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003449 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

