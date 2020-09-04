Metal Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.45 or 0.05767169 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

