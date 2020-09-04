Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $64,253.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $64,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Michael Robert Kramer sold 6,830 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $133,321.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $664.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

