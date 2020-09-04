Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 13,700,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,658,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $219.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

