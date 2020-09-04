Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MBWM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 59.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.