Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $19.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,152 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,895 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 457,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

